Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With a dedicated luggage handle strap, plenty of storage space for a 13" or smaller laptop, and a sidecar bag for your charger or mouse, this terrific looking laptop bag seems like it should cost more than $15. But that’s all you’ll pay today with promo code Gizsp028.



Want some added protection? Picaso Lab’s custom leather laptop sleeves are still 15% off for our readers as well.