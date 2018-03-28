Photo: Amazon

It doesn’t have the name recognition or wireless connectivity of Anova, but this Aicok sous-vide circulator is incredibly affordable at just $58 (with code 3W7AOILO), if you’ve been curious to try out sous-vide.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and vaguely alchemical, but the result is meat (and other stuff, too!) that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

