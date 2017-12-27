Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down to just a few bucks, in most cases. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



If you’re only interested in Star Wars, those comics are all separated here.

The selection is overwhelming (400 Amazon pages, or over 25,000 titles!), so we’ll drop a few safe bets below, but definitely leave your own suggestions in the comments.

$9 Infinity: 1 678 purchased by readers

$3 Civil War 844 purchased by readers

$4 Marvel 1602 566 purchased by readers