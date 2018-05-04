Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the madness a week ago, eBay’s once again running a sitewide discount that you can use on almost everything.



Promo code PMAY4TH will take 15% off nearly any $50+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a generous $100 savings cap (it’s usually $50). That includes everything from video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to Nintendo Switch consoles (they’re marked up, but still come out to $276 with the code, also available in Neon), to Dyson vacuums, to Star Wars LEGOs, to Xbox Live memberships, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

There are also a bunch of Star Wars goods marked down to celebrate May the Fourth, and this code will work on them as well.

Have any particular suggestions? Drop them in the comments below.