Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yesterday’s 15% sitewide discount is over and done with, but eBay’s still running a 20% promo code for a variety of home goods sellers, most notably Dyson.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRETTYDAY including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200, perfectly maxing out the discount at $50. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PRETTYDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including eBags, Puma, Worx, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and more, so check out the full list on this page.