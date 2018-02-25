Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Whether you prefer Amazon’s Alexa-powered Fire TV interface, or the flexibility offered by Roku, there’s a great deal on a streaming dongle for you today.



The Fire TV Stick only supports 1080p output, but its gives you all the powers of Alexa, and today’s deal is $10 less than usual.

The full-sized Fire TV (which is still pretty tiny) is more of the same, but supports 4K and HDR, making it more future-proof for just $10 more. You can also bundle an HDTV antenna for an extra $5.

In terms of specs, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a pretty close match for the Fire TV, but with access to a larger ecosystem of apps, and the ability to use the Roku mobile app and a set of headphones for private listening, which would be perfect for a bedroom TV. This isn’t as low as it’s been, but it’s a solid deal.