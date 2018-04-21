Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any TVs in your house without a smart dongle attached, today’s the day to fix that, as three refurbished Rokus and a refurbished 4K Fire TV are all on sale for great low prices on Amazon today.



The Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Fire TV all support 4K and HDR. On the Roku side of the equation, the Ultra has a leg up on the Streaming Stick+ with its included headphone jack remote and ethernet port, but they’ll be a wash in terms of picture quality. The Fire TV obviously runs different software, and includes an Alexa remote and support for Dolby Atmos audio.

If you don’t need 4K, the standard Roku streaming stick is also on sale for $32 refurbished. But At these prices, you should probably get a 4K dongle for future-proofing purposes.

