Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for an Xbox One, today features the best collection of console deals that we’ve seen in some time.



The highlight here is the ultra-powerful Xbox One X for $400 with promo code ALT85. Just note that you’ll have to be signed into a Rakuten account for the code to work.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, Amazon’s also taking $50 off the 1TB Sea of Thieves and PUBG Xbox One S bundles.