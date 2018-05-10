Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
You can keep your food and drinks hot all day with big savings on Thermos products, today only.
Inside the Gold Box, you’ll find Thermos’ iconic king travel tumbler, food jars, water bottles, and even the best-selling beverage can insulator at an all-time low of just $6. These prices are only available today though, so get your orders in before these deals cool off.
About the author
Shep McAllister
Managing Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com