There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $22 compressor (with code HSE6VX3P), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.