Do you really love espresso? If the answer isn’t a resounding yes, then this is not for you. Maybe scroll through these instead.



For those of you who are still here, let me tell you about an espresso machine that makes cafe-quality espresso that won’t require you to spend $5,000 and dedicate an entire wing of your house to espresso making. The Breville Dual Boiler fits on your countertop and extracts your espresso at the perfect temperature while rising the pressure level slowly, producing balanced, not bitter espresso. Plus, the dual Italian pumps allow you to brew espresso and steam milk simultaneously. Unlike cheaper models, this one is upgraded with an LCD screen that displays water temperature, the shot clock, and the time.

Now, let’s talk price. It’s just $1,000 today, about ~$200 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since January. Do I realize that’s a lot of money? Yes. But, if you really love espresso and care deeply about drinking quality caffeine, then it could be worth it.

If you don’t have a good burr grinder, you’re definitely going to need one for this. The Breville Smart Grinder one (which Shane recommends) is $199 today.