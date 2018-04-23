Graphic: Erica Offutt

Whether you’re amping up your workout or switching out your office chair, a stability ball will improve your posture and engage your core. You can take your pick between a few different sizes and colors in this sale, all discounted at least $5. Plus, these balls can hold up to 2,000 pounds, which seems like overkill to me, but I guess can’t hurt.

Not sure which size to pick? Check out this chart from the Amazon listing:



45 cm ( under 5' tall).

55 cm (5' to 5'6" tall).

65 cm (5'6" to 6' tall).

75 cm (6' to 6'5" tall).

85 cm (6'5" and over).