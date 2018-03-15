These solar-powered, motion-sensing LED lights are great for scaring off robbers and helping you find the keyhole on your front door, and Aukey will sell you one big one for $17 (promo code AUKEYWL2), or four smaller ones for $35 (promo code AUKEYWL3) today. The best part? Absolutely no wiring is required.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Illuminate Your Yard With These Cheap Motion Lights, No Wiring Required
These solar-powered, motion-sensing LED lights are great for scaring off robbers and helping you find the keyhole on your front door, and Aukey will sell you one big one for $17 (promo code AUKEYWL2), or four smaller ones for $35 (promo code AUKEYWL3) today. The best part? Absolutely no wiring is required.