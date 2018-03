Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These solar-powered, motion-sensing LED lights are great for scaring off robbers and helping you find the keyhole on your front door, and Aukey will sell you one big one for $17 (promo code AUKEYWL2), or four smaller ones for $35 (promo code AUKEYWL3) today. The best part? Absolutely no wiring is required.