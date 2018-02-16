Want to block out engine noise in a plane or car, or just drown out your coworkers in an open office space? Amazon’s selling refurbs of JBL’s Everest Elite 700 Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones today for just $130.



These will run for 15+ hours on a charge (more if you’re using them wired or without ANC), and they even let you adjusts how much ambient noise gets through, so you can stay aware of your surroundings, or shut everything out and find your happy place.

This deal is only available today, and the black models were sold out by 7:30 AM, so I wouldn’t wait around.