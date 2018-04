Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Sphero BB-8 + Force Band | $80 | Amazon

Sphero BB-8 | $70 | Amazon

Sphero’s BB-8 RC droid remains one of the coolest toys ever made, and now that its Force Band can also control your home through IFTTT, it’s even more enticing.

If you hurry, Amazon will sell you the BB-8 and the band together for $80, an all-time low.

You can also get BB-8 by himself for $70.