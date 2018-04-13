Humble’s ebook bundles don’t always hew close to Humble’s gaming roots, but this one certainly does. Pay what you want today for nearly $200 worth of digital gaming comics based on series like Assassin’s Creed, Dark Souls, The Evil Within, and even, uh, Tekken. The comics are all DRM free, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to unlock all of them.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Download a Bunch of Video Game Tie-In Comics From Humble's Latest Bundle
Humble’s ebook bundles don’t always hew close to Humble’s gaming roots, but this one certainly does. Pay what you want today for nearly $200 worth of digital gaming comics based on series like Assassin’s Creed, Dark Souls, The Evil Within, and even, uh, Tekken. The comics are all DRM free, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to unlock all of them.