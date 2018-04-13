Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s ebook bundles don’t always hew close to Humble’s gaming roots, but this one certainly does. Pay what you want today for nearly $200 worth of digital gaming comics based on series like Assassin’s Creed, Dark Souls, The Evil Within, and even, uh, Tekken. The comics are all DRM free, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to unlock all of them.

