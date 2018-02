Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The latest Humble Bundle has a pretty enticing theme: The best games from last year’s bundles. Name your own price for the likes of Dead By Daylight, Verdun, Turmoil, and more. Just $10 unlocks all of the games, but any donation at all unlocks the first tier.



Plus, if you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber (which you should be), buying the $10 tier will also get you a $2 Humble Wallet credit.