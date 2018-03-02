The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s initial selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.
Humble Monthly Just Reset With Three New Titles For $12
