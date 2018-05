Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not exactly the simplest or cheapest outdoor activity you can pursue, but nothing beats spending a summer night outside, watching a movie on a big projector screen. If you’ve already got the projector handy, this 120" screen has never been cheaper.