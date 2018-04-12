Graphic: Shep McAllister

Because there’s nothing classier than shoveling melted cheese into your face and calling it a meal, you should consider picking up this electric fondue set for just $28 with promo code TFEYVWIG. You may only use it once or twice per year, but dammit, those will be great dinners. It’s also great for chocolate, which is a little less weird when you think about it.

