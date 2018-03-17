The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $10.
Hold Your Nintendo Switch at Any Angle With This $10 Stand
