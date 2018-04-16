Graphic: Shep McAllister

Step on the accelerator and get over to Amazon, because they’re running a one-day deal on Anker’s popular car accessories right now.



First up, you can choose from two car chargers. One has Quick Charge 3.0 on both ports, and that’s cool and all, but you should probably get the Roav for just $1 more. It still has Quick Charge 3.0 (only on one port, instead of both), and uses Bluetooth to mark on a map where you parked, and even lets you change the LED light color with your phone.

The sale also includes a pair of popular dash cams. The main difference between the two is Wi-Fi: The $51 model has it, and the $45 one doesn’t, which should make the decision pretty easy. The Wi-Fi model has a narrower operating temperature range though: 32℉-149℉ vs. -4℉-158℉, so you may want to opt for the cheaper model if you live in an extreme climate.