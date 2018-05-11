It’s Friday afternoon, things are kind of slow, and Erica and Jillian refused to post these products, so here I am. Obviously, you don’t have to buy both the kangaroo mask and the LED eyelashes, but after mashing them up in the image above, I really think you should.
Here's Your Halloween Costume - Five Months Early, but Only $15
