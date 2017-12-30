Bowers & Wilkins’ incredible P7 wireless headphones have been out for over a year, but have incredibly never seen a single discount on Amazon until today. They’ll still set you back a hefty $350, but that’s $50 less than usual.
Here's the First Ever Discount On Some of the Best Headphones Money Can Buy
