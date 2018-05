Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the company is back with the fourth iteration of the ultra-popular iPhone dock, and we have the first ever discount on it today.

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

It’s never been discounted from its usual $60, but you can get it for $40 today with promo code GETDOCK4, in both black and silver.