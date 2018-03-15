Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $49, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGER at checkout to get the deal.

Don’t need USB-C? A smaller iClever pack with dual microUSB and Lightning inputs is also on sale today for $28. You can read more about it here.