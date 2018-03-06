Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yes, this external drive requires a power cord, but a 4TB drive for $80 is unprecedented, and I’d be surprised if it lasted long. Use it to hold PS4 or Xbox One games, store tons of movies and photos, or give it to your parents to encourage them to back up their files. Hell, even if you don’t have a specific use in mind, it’s worth buying at this price.

