While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $50 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $133 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.