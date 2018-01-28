Fire TV | $55 | Amazon

In preparation for the large, popular, football event next week, Amazon’s offering a rare discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



For a limited time, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $55, a $15 discount, and within $5 of an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

You can also bundle an HDTV antenna, which should be be able to pull in the Super Bowl if you live close enough to a transmitter, for just $15 extra.

Advertisement