Polk Audio’s PSW10 has long been a go-to value pick for anyone building a home theater audio system, and you can pick one up for $89 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen since the holidays.



After much research, I bought this exact model several years ago, and absolutely loved it up until the day I replaced it with one of VIZIO’s surround sound bar systems. It’s not the best subwoofer out there by any means, but it’s eminently affordable, and should be more than adequate anyone who’s not an audiophile.