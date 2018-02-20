It’s a little old, and this price is basically MSRP, but with crypto miners buying up every graphics card in existence, $298 for this graphics card counts as a deal. In terms of speed, the GTX 980 will actually be a little bit faster in most cases than the equivalent GTX 1060.
Here's a Decently Priced Graphics Card That the Crypto Miners Haven't Found Yet
