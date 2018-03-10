Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any insufficiently smart TVs in your possession, today’s a great day to fix that, as both the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are down to the best prices ever for Prime members.



The 1080p Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick is just $25, but honestly, you should probably just buy the 4K and HDR-ready Fire TV for $20 more, if only for future-proofing purposes. Just note that you’ll only see these prices at checkout if you’re a Prime member.

And if you’re an Apple devotee, don’t forget that you can get a 4K Apple TV for just $105 (down from $179) via this DirecTV Now promotion.