You can always use a new pair of socks, so why not grab eight pairs for just over a dollar each? Pick up an 8-pack of no-show or dress crew socks for just $10, which means you can afford to lose one in the dryer or under your bed.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Here Are a Bunch of 8-Packs of Socks For $10 Each
You can always use a new pair of socks, so why not grab eight pairs for just over a dollar each? Pick up an 8-pack of no-show or dress crew socks for just $10, which means you can afford to lose one in the dryer or under your bed.