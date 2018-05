Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Herschel Supply Co. Novel duffel bag

The iconic Herschel Supply Co. Novel duffel bag packs an impressive 4+ star rating from almost 800 customer reviews. And with its has a waterproof zipper, shoe pocket, and removable strap pad, it would be perfect for a quick weekend trip.



Today on Amazon, both the black/tan and navy/tan bags are down to $60, the best price we’ve seen since 2015.

This grey one (sorry...raven crosshatch) is also a buck less, but it does get cheaper than that with some regularity.