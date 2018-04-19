Graphic: Erica Offutt

As you may know, you don’t need a yard or even any gardening skills to grow your own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers at home - you just need one of these countertop AeroGardens.



Both of these include everything you need to get started like 12 seed pods, LED light, plant food, and accommodations for up to 6 plants. The Harvest Touch is the newest model, and features a nice customizable, touch screen monitor that will guide you through the growing process, telling you when to add water and nutrients, and displaying the light schedule. The Harvest Elite doesn’t have a touch screen monitor, but very similar features are displayed on the smaller screen at the base.

These two gardens are listed between $30 - $50 less than their usual price. Plus, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so if you’ve been wanting to get one of these, now’s the time to harvest.

If you prefer, Amazon has price matched the Harvest Elite in copper, red, and steel colors.