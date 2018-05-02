Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these Click and Grow countertop gardens. Both the Smart Garden 3 and the Smart Garden 9 are 25% off for Mother’s Day.

To start growing, you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, plug into a power outlet, and the machine does the rest - even alerting you when it needs more water. As you may have guessed, the Smart Garden 3 has accommodations for three plants and the Smart Garden 9 has nine slots, both include enough seed pods to get you started with a full garden. These also make great gifts.