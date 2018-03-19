You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a AeroGarden countertop garden. This garden can grow herbs, vegetables, flowers, and salad greens, and it’s just $90 on Woot today, which is about $60 less than usual.



To start growing you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, and the machine does the rest. This garden has accommodations for seven plants and includes seed pods to get you started. So start growing your own garden, or gift to an aspiring green thumb.