Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t start your day without a cup of coffee, this $16 gadget lets you brew a cup anywhere you can find beans and hot water. Inside the space of a single cup, you get an adjustable burr grinder, a pour-over filter, and a travel cup. It won’t be the fanciest cup of coffee you’ve ever tried, but it might be the most space efficient.

It’s basically a cheaper version of the Cafflano, which we covered here.