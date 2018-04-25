Up to 40% off vegan items | BH Cosmetics
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

BH Cosmetics is Beauty Instagram royalty, with their name popping up in descriptions everywhere. If you want to get your hands on some of your own, they’re giving you up to 40% off a ton of their vegan beauty products, no code needed. There’s something for every part of your face in this sale, so you’d better take advantage.