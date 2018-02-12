Sennheiser HD 4.40 Around Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones | $100 | Amazon

You can experience Sennheiser HD’s superior sound quality in wireless form today with this deal on their more affordable 4.40 around ear headphones for $100.

This pair boasts up to 25 hours of battery life, and although they do not have any noise-canceling features, they’re about $40 less than usual. Music to your ears.