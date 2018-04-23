Even if you had issues with the first one, Ni No Kuni II is worth picking up for any JRPG fans out there, if only for the gorgeous animation. The game’s only a month old, but all three editions are cheaper than ever on PS4 today, if you don’t include preorder discounts.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Grab Ni No Kuni II For the Best Price Ever On Amazon
Even if you had issues with the first one, Ni No Kuni II is worth picking up for any JRPG fans out there, if only for the gorgeous animation. The game’s only a month old, but all three editions are cheaper than ever on PS4 today, if you don’t include preorder discounts.