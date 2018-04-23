Ni No Kuni II | $50 | Amazon
Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition | $60 | Amazon
Ni No Kuni II Collector’s Edition | $150 | Amazon
Even if you had issues with the first one, Ni No Kuni II is worth picking up for any JRPG fans out there, if only for the gorgeous animation. The game’s only a month old, but all three editions are cheaper than ever on PS4 today, if you don’t include preorder discounts.