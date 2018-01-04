Anker Qi Charging Pad | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ANKE2599

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $13 with promo code ANKE2599. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.

