Photo: Amazon

Even if you already have some Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s not a bad idea to grab a spare set to keep in a gym bag or suitcase that you can use in a pinch. These Aukey Latitudes are the current Wirecutter runner-up pick for best cheap Bluetooth headphones, and include three EQ modes that you can toggle at the touch of a button.



For a limited time, promo code KINJAE40 will take the blue and red model down to $18.