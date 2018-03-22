Not only are metal drinking straws an easy way to class up your drink, they’re also much better for the environment than disposable plastic straws. I use one every day. For a limited time, get a pack of 12 (six bent and six straight) for just $8 with code SGPR79OP.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Grab a Dozen Environmentally Friendly Metal Drinking Straws For $8
Not only are metal drinking straws an easy way to class up your drink, they’re also much better for the environment than disposable plastic straws. I use one every day. For a limited time, get a pack of 12 (six bent and six straight) for just $8 with code SGPR79OP.