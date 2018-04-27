Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse | $14 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER780
Photo: Amazon

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.1 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today (with promo code ANKER780), or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.