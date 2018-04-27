Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.1 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today (with promo code ANKER780), or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Give Your Wrist a Rest With This $14 Wireless Vertical Mouse
Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.1 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today (with promo code ANKER780), or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.