Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve posted deals on Ghost Paper’s unique notebooks with embossed lines before, and now, they make stationery too. Each set comes with 20 sheets of embossed line paper, plus 15 matching envelopes with subtle lines for addresses. Even if you aren’t much of a letter writer, these would be great to keep around to use as thank you notes.



There is a slight catch though: Due to a manufacturing issue, many of the cartons that they ship in have small tears. The envelopes and sheets themselves are in perfect condition (they sent me several packs to see for myself), but because of the slight defect, Ghost Paper is selling them for 50% off until they run out. Just add a set to your cart, and you’ll see the price drop from $20 to $10 at checkout.