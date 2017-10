Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

An SSD is the best upgrade you can give your older computer, and Samsung’s 850 EVO line is the most popular one there is. A worldwide NAND shortage has reversed the previously inexorable downward price trend on these things over the past year or so, but today on Amazon, you can score a 1TB drive for $300, the best price Amazon’s listed in 2017.

If you don’t need quite that much space, the 500GB model is priced at $150 right now. That’s $10 more than it was last month, but it’s still on the low end of the price spectrum for this drive this year.

