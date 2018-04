Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We can debate the merits of Apple replacing all of the ports on their laptops with USB-C, but it’s time to accept that they’re not coming back. For those times where you still need them though, this aluminum hub from HyperDrive is designed to fit right alongside the newest MacBook Pros, and includes USB-C power passthrough, card readers, an HDMI port, and a couple of old school USB 3.0 ports.



It normally sells for $100, but Amazon’s marked the space gray model down to $80 today.