AmazonBasics Laptop Lift Stand | $41 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not a true standing desk lift—you’d want the monitor to be significantly higher than your keyboard for extended use—this height and angle-adjustable AmazonBasics stand can do a lot to improve your laptop’s ergonomics whether you’re sitting or standing. It normally costs $50, but today, it’s just $41.