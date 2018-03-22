Rain-X Windshield Washer Fluid Additive | $4 | Amazon | Clip the $1 coupon
What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.